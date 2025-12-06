Ukraine to increase power outages on December 7 after massive Russian attack

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On Sunday, December 7, Ukraine will tighten its power outage schedules following the massive Russian attack on December 6. This follows the message of the national energy company Ukrenergo.

According to her, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in all regions: hourly blackouts will last all day, with 3 to 4 queues.

Ukrenergo also announced power restrictions for industrial consumers – also throughout Sunday.

"The time and scope of the restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power distribution companies in your region. When electricity is supplied on schedule, please use it sparingly!" the statement added.

Prior to the new massive Russian attack on Ukraine, the power industry planned to use 0.5 to 2.5 lines on December 6, but after the strikes, this volume increased to 2.5-3 lines at a time.

REFERENCE. A queue is a group of household and industrial consumers who use a certain number of megawatts. Ukrenergo explained that one queue conditionally amounts to 4 hours of outages per day, two queues – 8 hours, three – 12 hours, and four – 12+ hours You can see exactly what hours the power is turned off at a particular address on the resources of your local power company.