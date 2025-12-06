Ukraine to increase power outages on December 7 after massive Russian attack
On Sunday, December 7, Ukraine will tighten its power outage schedules following the massive Russian attack on December 6. This follows the message of the national energy company Ukrenergo.
According to her, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in all regions: hourly blackouts will last all day, with 3 to 4 queues.
Ukrenergo also announced power restrictions for industrial consumers – also throughout Sunday.
"The time and scope of the restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power distribution companies in your region. When electricity is supplied on schedule, please use it sparingly!" the statement added.
Prior to the new massive Russian attack on Ukraine, the power industry planned to use 0.5 to 2.5 lines on December 6, but after the strikes, this volume increased to 2.5-3 lines at a time.
A queue is a group of household and industrial consumers who use a certain number of megawatts. Ukrenergo explained that one queue conditionally amounts to 4 hours of outages per day, two queues – 8 hours, three – 12 hours, and four – 12+ hoursYou can see exactly what hours the power is turned off at a particular address on the resources of your local power company.
- On the night of December 6, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine, launching 51 missiles and 653 drones at the defenders managed to counteract 30 missiles and 585 UAVs. At the same time there were the shelling and falling debris caused injuries.
- It was an eighth massive missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the year. Suburban railways were also targeted, with the main station building in Fastiv burned down.
- Due to Russian strikes, Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced their capacity.
- Meanwhile, Moldova has asked Romania for emergency assistance regarding electricity.
