Russians launch more than 50 missiles and 653 UAVs: hits at 29 locations

On the night of December 6, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with hundreds of drones, "Daggers", "Kalibr" and "Iskanders"

Air defense operation (Photo: General Staff)

On the night of December 6, Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine, launching more than seven hundred air strikes. About reported command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure using attack UAVs, air, sea and ground-based missiles.

In total, 704 air attack vehicles were detected and escorted – 51 missiles and 653 drones:

→ 653 strike UAVs (over 300 of them are Shahids);

→ three X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch areas: Ryazan and Tambov regions);

→ 34 cruise missiles X-101, Iskander-K, Kalibr (launch areas: Rostov region, Black Sea);

→ 14 Iskander-M (KN-23) ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk and Rostov regions, Krasnodar Territory, temporarily occupied Crimea).

As of 10:00 a.m., air defense has shot down or suppressed 615 air targets:

→ 585 enemy UAVs of various types;

→ 29 cruise missiles;

→ one ballistic missile.

Missiles and 60 attack UAVs hit 29 locations, and the downed aircraft (wreckage) fell at three locations. The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

On the night of December 6 under attack by the Russian Federation were Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Volyn, and Dnipro regions.

The occupiers made the eighth since the beginning of the year, a massive missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian energy system.