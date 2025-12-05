NABU announces exposure of criminal group headed by MP. The source says it is Skorokhod

Anna Skorokhod's place is being searched, she and her accomplices allegedly extorted $250,000 from the businessman, a source told LIGA.net

Anna Skorokhod (Photo: Servant of the People press service / Facebook)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has announced the exposure of a criminal group headed by a Ukrainian MP in Kyiv. A law enforcement source told LIGA.net that the person in question is Anna Skorokhod, a member of the For the Future parliamentary group.

"Criminal group" exposed by NABU jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Skorokhod is currently being searched.

According to the source, the MP and her accomplices allegedly extorted $250,000 from an entrepreneur.

UPDATED AT 10:25 a.m.. Skorokhod confirmed the searches of her home and said she had "nothing to hide" and that her activities were "in the palm of her hand".

"However, the timing and context of these events lead to unambiguous conclusions: I see this as direct pressure on the opposition and an attempt to block my political activity because of my principled position," she said .