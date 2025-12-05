NABU announces exposure of criminal group headed by MP. The source says it is Skorokhod

NABU announces exposure of criminal group headed by MP. The source says it is Skorokhodsupplemented
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has announced the exposure of a criminal group headed by a Ukrainian MP in Kyiv. A law enforcement source told LIGA.net that the person in question is Anna Skorokhod, a member of the For the Future parliamentary group.
"Criminal group" exposed by NABU jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
Skorokhod is currently being searched.
According to the source, the MP and her accomplices allegedly extorted $250,000 from an entrepreneur.
UPDATED AT 10:25 a.m.. Skorokhod confirmed the searches of her home and said she had "nothing to hide" and that her activities were "in the palm of her hand".
"However, the timing and context of these events lead to unambiguous conclusions: I see this as direct pressure on the opposition and an attempt to block my political activity because of my principled position," she said .
- In 2019, Skorokhod was elected to the Rada of the ninth convocation as a member of the Servant of the People.
- In November 2019, Arakhamia stated that Skorokhod offered "material assistance" to MPs. He was approached by parliamentarians with complaints that Skorokhod's then common-law husband, businessman Oleksiy Alyakin, allegedly came to meetings of the Energy Committee and tried to intimidate them, as well as offered money. Arakhamia also accused Skorokhod herself of attempting to bribe MPs.
- Skorokhod herself claimed "political persecution" because of her position, which did not coincide with the faction's position. In particular, she refused to vote for the opening of the land market.
- In July 2020, Skorokhod joined the For the Future parliamentary group.
- On November 26, 2025, the BBC wrote that five current members of parliament appeared on the Mindich tapes, including Skorokhod .
Comments (0)