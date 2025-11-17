Railway bombing in Poland. Military to check 120 km of tracks on the border with Ukraine
The Polish military will inspect a 120-kilometer stretch of track near the border with Ukraine after incidents on the railroad. This was announced by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, reports the newspaper The Guardian.
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski reports "two acts of sabotage this weekend," one confirmed and the other "very likely" involving the same rail line.
Both incidents occurred on a critical railroad line used to transport humanitarian aid to Ukraine, with up to 115 trains running daily.
Kosiniak-Kamysh added that the country's armed forces will inspect 120 km to the Polish-Ukrainian border to check for further obstacles or technical problems.
At the same time, Tomasz Siemoniak, the coordinator of Poland's intelligence services, said that certain parts of the investigation should remain confidential, as "we are dealing with the [intelligence] services of a foreign state, not with a gang of scrap metal thieves.".
He added that the authorities have two priorities: to keep people safe and to expose criminals, but sometimes this requires a slight delay before the general public learns about the latest findings of investigators.
In the first incident, reported Sunday morning near the village of Mika, authorities confirmed that a section of track was damaged by an explosion.
Separately, a second incident was reported near Pulawy on Sunday evening, where information about damage to an overhead line forced an emergency stop of a passenger train carrying 475 passengers.
- In Poland, on November 16, the railroad was damaged on the route to the border with Ukraine. Tusk called the incident an act of sabotage.
