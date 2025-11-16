"Mindich Tapes". Homin Choir and KOLA refused to perform in the new Quarter – the company's reaction

Kvartal 95 removed mentions of guest artists from posters of new concerts amid criticism of the company's co-owner Mindich, who is suspected of corruption

Photo: Facebook / Kvartal 95

The Homin choir and singer KOLA refused to participate in Kvartal 95's December concerts against the backdrop of the fact that the suspects in the new anti-corruption operation Midas include Timur Mindich, co-owner of the company. Meanwhile, the Kvartal again distanced itself from the businessman and the situation and changed the poster for the event.

The team of Homin reported on the social network Threads that he would not participate in the concert of the United Quarter on December 6-7, responding to a post about the artists whose performance was announced on the poster of the event.

Singer KOLA (Anastasia Prudius) posted on Instagram that she would not be performing on Kvartal's show these days either.

Other performers announced on the poster included Nadia Dorofeeva, Monatik, Kazka, Positiff, Iryna Bilyk, Antitela, Drevo, and Anna Butkevich.

Kvartal 95 published a Facebook post in which he stated that "we are hundreds of people, not one person and not one news story."

"We will not allow ourselves to be drawn into political games or manipulations. We have nothing to do with any of our shareholders' businesses or political processes. What is happening now has nothing to do with our work or our creativity," the company said.

At the same time, they noted that they did not want to "expose the invited artists to unnecessary information pressure" and therefore the new poster "looks the way it looks."

It no longer contains a list of invited performers, but instead states that it can be found on the websites of ticket operators.

Visit the website of the Ukraine Palace, where the concerts will take place, no list of artists. On the Kontramarka.ua service indicated the list, which still includes Homin and KOLA (probably not updated – Ed.).

Below is the poster before and after the above changes:

Photo: Facebook / Kvartal 95

Photo: Facebook / Kvartal 95