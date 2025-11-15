"Mindich tapes. NABU and SAPO warn partners of possible suspicion of Klymenko – top sources

The anti-corruption authorities asked for help from international partners regarding possible suspicion of the head of the SAPO, said high-ranking interlocutors of LIGA.net

Oleksandr Klymenko (Illustrative photo: SAPO Facebook)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed international partners about possible serving of suspicion to the head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko after operation Midas. This was stated by high-ranking interlocutors of LIGA.net in anti-corruption agencies for text on this situation.

The interlocutors said that they had asked for help from international partners, who had already been warned about the possible delivery of a suspicion to Klymenko.

Since partners are aware of the situation, the anti-corruption agencies hope that external attention will help them maintain their independence.

At the same time, in July, when there was try to deprive of independence of NABU and SAPO, the society became a safeguard, as people came out en masse to rally.

"If the government tries to "clean up" anti-corruption prosecutors again to save their ratings or their people, July may happen again. Because when it comes to the independence of anti-corruption bodies, society has already proven that it is ready to defend them on its own. And this is exactly what the LIGA.net interlocutors hope for", the publication says.