Protests against the law on the NABU and SAP have resumed in several Ukrainian cities – photos
On the evening of July 23, protests against the law stripping the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence are taking place again in several Ukrainian cities. This was reported... reports Public.
People began gathering for the protest in Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Chernivtsi, and Dnipro. In Kyiv, the protest near the Ivan Franko Theater was announced for 8:00 PM.
In total, protests were announced in at least 17 cities.
On Wednesday, July 23, on the Bihus.Info Telegram channel appeared / emerged / arrived announcement regarding protests against the law depriving the NABU and SAP of their independence in 14 cities of Ukraine.
This will be the second day of protests – on the evening of July 22nd. were held in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Lviv.
- On the morning of July 21, the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General began mass searches of employees of the NABU, and later... Two top officials were notified of suspicion of ties with Russia.Simultaneously, the State Bureau of Investigations served notices of suspicion to three NABU officials for the accidents that... occurred in 2021 and 2023Also, the SBU began... Unscheduled inspection of compliance with state secrets at the SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office).
- July 22, Verkhovna Rada supported the law, amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU and SAP. On the same day it was signed by President Zelenskyy, who later noted that the authorities will continue to work, but they need to be cleansed of Russian influence.
- At a press conference on July 22, SBU head Malyuk and Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that the series of searches at the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau) has no political basis, reported from the scene by our correspondent LIGA.net.
- The head of the SBU also emphasized that comparing Zelenskyy with Yanukovych is inappropriate against the backdrop of searches at the NABU. He noted that he would not allow the pro-Russian public to be untouchable in the Ukrainian rear.
- On July 23, President Zelenskyy promised to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that... will restore the independence of the NABU and SAP and "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".
