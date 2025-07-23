Protests against the law on the NABU and SAP have resumed in several Ukrainian cities – photos

This is the second day of protests; on the evening of July 22, they were held in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Lviv.

Rally in Dnipro (Photo: Suspilne)

On the evening of July 23, protests against the law stripping the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence are taking place again in several Ukrainian cities. This was reported... reports Public.

People began gathering for the protest in Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Chernivtsi, and Dnipro. In Kyiv, the protest near the Ivan Franko Theater was announced for 8:00 PM.

In total, protests were announced in at least 17 cities.

Rally in Kremenchuk (Photo: telegraf.in.ua)

On Wednesday, July 23, on the Bihus.Info Telegram channel appeared / emerged / arrived announcement regarding protests against the law depriving the NABU and SAP of their independence in 14 cities of Ukraine.

