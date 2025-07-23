Zelensky: NABU and SAPO will work, but need to be cleared of Russian influence

"The anti-corruption infrastructure will work, but without Russian influence - we need to clear everything of it," the president said.

He noted that he discussed "various challenges" with NABU head Semen Kryvonos, SAPO prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.

"It is important that the Prosecutor General is determined to ensure that in Ukraine the inevitability of punishment for those who go against the law is actually ensured. This is what Ukraine really needs. The cases that have been lying dormant must be investigated," the President said .

According to him, for years, officials who fled Ukraine have been living abroad in "very nice countries" and have no legal consequences for this. And this is not normal .

"There is no rational explanation for why criminal proceedings worth billions have been hanging around for years. And there is no explanation why the Russians can still get the information they need. It is important to do it without Russians. It is important that there is an inevitability of punishment and that society really sees it," the President summarized .

He did not comment on the rallies of Ukrainians in Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro against the signing of the law eliminating the independence of anti-corruption bodies. He also did not address allies' concerns about the negative impact of this decision on Ukraine's accession to the EU.