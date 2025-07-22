Rallies are held in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Lviv against the law depriving NABU and SAPO of their independence

At least 1,200 people gathered in the capital for the rally, Interfax-Ukraine reports

Rally (Photo: Masi Nayem's Facebook account)

On Tuesday evening, July 22, rallies were held in a number of Ukrainian cities against the law that deprives the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence. This was reported by Radio Liberty and Interfax-Ukraine.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, as of 20:30, about 1,200 people have gathered on Ivan Franko Square near the Ivan Franko National Theater in Kyiv, and people continue to actively approach.

The protesters are holding placards with inscriptions: "And here we are again", "Enough with the lawlessness", "12414 is a shame!", "You will hear us", "Yanukovych ended badly", "I do not want to join the customs union".

They chant slogans: "Veto the law", "No to corruption in government", "Shame", "Hands off NABU" and "Return to Europe".

"Veto the law," people chant on Ivan Franko Square in Kyiv. People came to the rally after the Rada voted to eliminate the independence of NABU and SAPO. The rally was organized by Dmytro Kozyatynskyi, a veteran of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion pic.twitter.com/UcBWYkHVcB - Slidstvo (@Slidstvo_info) July 22, 2025

In Kyiv, people rally against the bill that eliminates the independence of NABU and SAPO.



People gather on the square near the Ivan Franko Theater



Video: Denys Bulavin/ hromadske pic.twitter.com/xswTH9qlZK - hromadske (@HromadskeUA) July 22, 2025

???????????? A rally against the draft law that effectively eliminates the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies – NABU and SAPO – continues in Kyiv.



People gathered on Ivan Franko Square in Kyiv, which is located near the Office of the President of Ukraine.



The protesters chanted slogans... pic.twitter.com/xY97Zlicyx - Hromadske Radio (@HromadskeRadio) July 22, 2025

Radio Liberty reports that the rally is also taking place in Dnipro. About 50 people gathered in the center of the city to protest, in particular, with a call to veto Law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO.

channel 5 reported that Lviv has joined the protest. Local publics are posting photos and videos of the rally taking place near the monument to Taras Shevchenko on Svobody Avenue.

Meanwhile, the website of the Verkhovna Rada no longer displays Law 12414, which effectively deprives the NABU and the SAPO of their independence. It states that "the resource you are looking for may have been deleted, its name changed, or is temporarily unavailable.".

The section of the VRU website containing the adopted laws is also unavailable. The message refers to technical work.