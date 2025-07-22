Rada abolished the independence of NABU and SAPO – the law has already been handed over to Zelenskyy

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The Verkhovna Rada has supported Law No. 12414, the amendments to which abolish the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. This was reported by from the broadcast MP from the Holos Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The decision was supported by 263 MPs. There were 13 votes against, the same number abstained, and 35 MPs did not vote at all. By factions and groups: ruling Servant of the people received 185 votes, Platform for Life and Peace and Restoration of Ukraine (formerly banned OPZJ) – 18 and 9 respectively, and Trust – 17, Batkivshchyna – 15, For the future – 10, Eurosolidarity – 3, Holos – 1.

The amendments to the draft law provide for the dependence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office on the Prosecutor General.

The President selects the Prosecutor General, and then the Parliament votes on the candidate. The heads of the NABU and SAPO are selected by competition commissions with the participation of representatives of both the Ukrainian authorities and international partners. The winner of the open competition in the SAPO is appointed by the Prosecutor General, and in the NABU – by the Cabinet of Ministers.

These amendments expand the powers of the Prosecutor General in relation to anti-corruption bodies:

→ he can now be the de facto head of the SAPO and delegate the powers of the SAPO prosecutor to other prosecutors;

→ provide the NABU with binding written instructions and request materials from any cases;

→ transfer cases to any prosecutor;

→ to delegate the investigation of cases within the NABU's jurisdiction to other bodies.

ADDED. MP from the Servant of the People, member of the Defense Committee Fedir Venislavskyy said LIGA.net that with these amendments, the SAPO has definitely lost its independence, and that "it will be seen in a few months".

As for whether this is a threat to joining the European Union, the elected official said "we need to analyze it." Venislavskyy is a constitutional law specialist and holds a PhD in law.

UPDATED. The law has already been signed by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, and the document has been submitted to president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his signature.