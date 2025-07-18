New Prime Minister Svyrydenko comments on the liquidation of the Ministry of Unity

The prime minister said that the issue of unity is a social policy. An interlocutor of LIGA.net stated that there was a problem with personnel and money

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: ANGELO CARCONI / EPA)

The new prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko called the merger of the Ministry of National Unity with the Ministry of Social Policy organic, reports Suspilne.

"Most of us understand that the issue of unity is social policy. So is the Ministry of Veterans. At the same time, during the war, veterans should be a priority, and therefore a separate Ministry of Veterans is needed. And the Ministry of Unity will be organically attached to the Ministry of Social Policy," the politician said.

At the end of June, the interlocutor LIGA.net in the ruling faction Servant of the people reported that the Ministry of Unity is planned to be liquidated, as it there is no money and no people. The same information was anonymously confirmed by the department's employees.

Among the tasks of the now-liquidated ministry was to ensure the rights and interests of Ukrainians who had gone abroad and "create conditions for their voluntary return" to their homeland.

This agency emerged after the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories was renamed in early December 2024, and lasted for seven and a half months.