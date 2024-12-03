Ukraine's parliament approves Naftogaz head Chernyshov as minister of national unity

The corresponding decision was supported by 237 parliamentarians

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Oleksiy Chernyshov as Ukraine’s deputy prime minister and minister of national unity. Lawmakers approved the appointment with 237 votes, according to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from Golos, and Oleksii Honcharenko from European Solidarity.

The newly created ministry aims to foster cohesion among Ukrainians, support citizens abroad, and counter Russian disinformation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first announced plans for the ministry in August 2024, highlighting its role in encouraging Ukrainians to return home and strengthening the country’s unity.

Chernyshov previously served as:

Chairman of Naftogaz Ukraine (2022–2024)

Minister of Communities and Territories Development (2020-2022)

Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration (2019–2020)

This appointment reflects Zelenskyy’s broader efforts to address the challenges posed by the ongoing war and Russia’s influence. The ministry is expected to play a critical role in promoting national unity and supporting Ukraine’s global diaspora.