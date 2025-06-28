"There's neither money nor people." The ministry headed by Chernishev is planned to be liquidated – source
The Ministry of National Unity, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernishov, who is suspected of corruption, is planned to be liquidated due to problems with funding and personnel. This was reported to LIGA.net by a source within the ruling Servant of the People faction, in connection with a story about a possible reshuffle of the Cabinet of Ministers.
There is neither money nor people for the Ministry of Unity, the source noted.
According to him, either an agency will be created based on this ministry, or it will be merged with the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.
However, there is no final decision on this issue yet, the source said.
LIGA.net also received anonymous confirmation of this information from employees of the ministry itself.
- The head of the Ministry of Unity, Chernysov, is suspected of participating in a corrupt land scheme during his time as Minister of Community and Territorial Development. The investigation claims that the high-ranking official created conditions for the transfer of a land plot to a state-owned enterprise, which then concluded investment agreements for its development. At the same time, the land and buildings on it were valued at almost five times less than their market value (read more about this case here).
- The court has already chosen a preventive measure for Chernisov – a bail of about 120 million hryvnias and procedural obligations for two months.
- On the eve of receiving the suspicion, the top official arrived in Ukraine from a foreign trip. The media circulated information that he allegedly would not return due to an anti-corruption investigation against him; Chernisov, however, called this information a "discrediting campaign."