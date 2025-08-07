Zelensky: The near future should show what the consequences will be if Russia prolongs the war

The President reminded that there was no clear public response from Russia on the ceasefire

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The near future should show what the consequences will be if Russia continues to prolong the war against Ukraine. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy provided Macron with a Ukrainian vision of his conversation with US President Donald Trump and his colleagues in Europe. The French president informed about his contacts with the leaders – those that have already taken place in the morning and those that are still planned for this day.

"We coordinate our positions and equally see the need for a common European view on key security issues for Europe. A lot depends on the balance and effectiveness of each of our steps, Europe and America, both now and in the future," the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyy and Macron agreed that work at the level of advisors and at the level of leaders should be effective.

"We remember that we need a real ceasefire. Ukraine is ready for this, and there is no clear public response from Russia. Therefore, the nearest future should show what the consequences will be if Russia continues to prolong the war and disrupt constructive efforts," the President added.

The parties agreed to discuss the results of the day's conversations with other leaders later in the day.

On July 31, US diplomat Kelly said that an agreement between Russia and Ukraine should be reached by August 8, otherwise the US will be ready to take additional measures to ensure peace.

On August 6, Putin meets with Vitkoff in Moscow. Trump says that they "made great progress." After the meeting, Trump called Zelenskiy to discuss what was said in Moscow.

Later, Trump said he sees "very good chances" of a trilateral meeting between him, Zelenskiy and Putin.