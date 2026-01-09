"The fall of the pillar of the ‘axis of evil’: an expert on the Middle East has outlined two scenarios for Ukraine regarding the protests in Iran
There are positive and negative scenarios for the development of protests in Iran, said in an interview with LIGA.net director of the Center for Middle East Studies, Ihor Semyvolos.
"The overthrow of one of the pillars of the 'axis of evil' that supports Russia is good news," he notes.
Semyvolos named two options for the situation:
→ negative, which will be followed by "stunning events" in Iran, a military coup or civil war: "Then the world's attention will again be focused more on this region than on Ukraine, and Western resources will be transferred there."
→ good for Kyiv – if there is a revolution that unfolds according to a positive scenario.
Under the latter option, the expert believes that in February there will be a "triumphant return" of Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last shah of Iran. The Persian part of the country's population (51% of 90 million people) chose him as their leader, Semivolos notes.
"And this is a scenario that will open up prospects for cooperation. In the past, Iran was an important economic partner for Ukraine, and with the change of government, it may also become a political partner," the expert concludes.
- on January 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that Ukrainian citizens leave the territory of Iran due to the complicated security situation.
