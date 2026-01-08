Foreign Ministry calls on Ukrainians to leave Iran amid mass protests

Citizens of Ukraine can leave Iran through the airport in Tehran, as well as through checkpoints on the border with Armenia and Turkey

Iran (Illustrative photo: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended Ukrainian citizens to leave the territory of Iran due to the deteriorating security situation.

Ukrainians can leave the country through such checkpoints:

→ Imam Khomeini International Airport (Tehran);

→ border crossing point on the border with Armenia – Norduz/Agarak;

→ border checkpoint on the border with Turkey – Bazorgan/Serou.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Ukrainians to follow the instructions of local authorities, not to get into conflicts with police officers, and to remain calm.

The agency promised to update the information in case of changes in the situation or opening of additional routes out of Iran.

In case of an emergency or a threat to life or health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended contacting the Embassy of Ukraine in Iran (hotline: +98-9128-436-681) or the round-the-clock hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38-044-238-15-88.