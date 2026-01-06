The number of victims of protests in Iran has increased to 35 people, more than 1200 detained

Among those killed in the protests in the Islamic Republic are 29 demonstrators and four children

Protests in Iran (Photo: ERA / Filip Singer)

In Iran, the death toll during the protests that have been going on for more than a week has risen to 35 people. More than 1200 people were detained, reported associated Press media outlet, citing data from the American news agency Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Twenty-nine demonstrators, four children and two members of the Iranian security forces were killed. According to the Fars news agency, about 250 police officers and 45 members of the Basij volunteer organization, an Iranian paramilitary group that is part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were injured during the demonstrations. At the same time, local authorities have not released any official statistics on casualties.

Protests continue have been going on for over a week and have covered more than 250 settlements in 27 of Iran's 31 provinces. They are considered to be the largest in the country since 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini during police custody provoked nationwide demonstrations. The woman was detained for not wearing a hijab or headscarf, as the authorities wanted.

Pros information The Telegraph reports that in order to suppress the protests, the government plans to pay 80 million citizens with assistance.

The country has launched an "economic aid" plan. It provides for the transfer of 10 million rials ($6.1) in vouchers to almost the entire population. This payment is equivalent to the average daily salary of a worker in Iran.

It is noted that this is one of the most ambitious money distribution programs in the country's history, as the Islamic Republic faces severe international sanctions and depleting oil reserves.