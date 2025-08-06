Zelenskyy and Trump have a phone conversation – source

Zelenskyy and Trump have a phone conversation – sourceupdated
Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are having a phone conversation, an informed interlocutor said to LIGA.net.
Other details of the conversation between the two leaders are still unknown.
Earlier, on the afternoon of August 6, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow. According to the Kremlin, the conversation lasted about three hours.
The dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that Russia would provide details of the talks when they were reported to Trump, and said that the parties had exchanged "signals."
This is the second conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump in two days: on August 5, the politicians discussed ending the war, new sanctions against Russia and military assistance, and the head of Ukraine said that Kyiv has already prepared a draft drone agreement with Washington.
- Amid the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, Trump signed an executive order imposing penalties on India for purchasing Russian oil: the United States imposes a 25% duty on all goods from this country in addition to existing tariffs and fees, the decision takes effect in 21 days. The White House told Reuters that this tariff will be combined with the previous one, and India will pay a total of 50% duty.
- In response, India criticized these additional duties and promised to protect its interests.
