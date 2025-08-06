Zelenskyy and Trump have a phone conversation – source

This is the second conversation between the two presidents in two days, following Witkoff's meeting with Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the NATO summit on June 25, 2025 (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are having a phone conversation, an informed interlocutor said to LIGA.net.

Other details of the conversation between the two leaders are still unknown.

Earlier, on the afternoon of August 6, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow. According to the Kremlin, the conversation lasted about three hours.

The dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that Russia would provide details of the talks when they were reported to Trump, and said that the parties had exchanged "signals."

This is the second conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump in two days: on August 5, the politicians discussed ending the war, new sanctions against Russia and military assistance, and the head of Ukraine said that Kyiv has already prepared a draft drone agreement with Washington.