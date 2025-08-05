Zelenskyy and Trump discussed new sanctions against Russia, weapons and ending the war

US president "fully informed" of Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities, Zelenskyy says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the NATO summit on June 25, 2025 (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a new phone conversation – the key issue was ending Russia's war against Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian state said this reported in their social networks.

"A productive conversation with President Trump. The key is, of course, to end the war. We are grateful to the US president for all his efforts for a fair and lasting peace. It is indeed necessary to stop the killings as soon as possible, and we fully support this. We could have been without war for many months if the Russians had not dragged it out," Zelenskyy wrote

The leaders of Ukraine and the United States coordinated their countries' positions and exchanged assessments of the situation: the Russians increased the severity of their strikes.

The US president is "fully informed" about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities, Zelenskyy said.

"Of course, they talked about sanctions against Russia. Their economy continues to decline, and that is why Moscow is so concerned about this prospect and President Trump's determination. This can change a lot," the Ukrainian leader added.

The presidents also discussed European solutions that could help protect Ukraine.

"We already have decisions from the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark more than a billion dollars for American weapons that Ukraine will receive. Thank you! This interaction with NATO countries will continue," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, he added, they also discussed defense cooperation between the United States and Ukraine – Kyiv has already prepared a draft agreement on drones and is ready to discuss and conclude it in detail.

According to the President of Ukraine, this is "one of the strongest agreements that can be made."