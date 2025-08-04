Trump: Vitkoff to travel to Russia again on August 6 or 7

According to the US President, Russia's only chance to avoid sanctions is to conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Vitkoff will visit Russia next week. This was confirmed by US President Donald Trump while speaking to journalists in New Jersey.

According to him, the special envoy is currently focused on resolving the issue in the Gaza Strip, but may possibly travel to Russia.

"He might be going, I think, next week, Wednesday or Thursday (August 6 and 7) to Russia. They would like to see him. They asked him to meet with them. So we'll see what happens," Trump said .

Journalists also asked the US president what he would do on August 8, the last day he announced that Russia would sign a truce with Ukraine. He replied that there will be sanctions, but Russia is "good at avoiding them.".

"You know, they're cunning characters and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions," Trump said.

Asked what Russia could do to avoid sanctions, the president said it could only conclude a peace deal and "stop killing people.".