US President announces another visit of his special envoy to Moscow

Steve Witkoff (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS/EPA)

Special Envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff will visit Russia again in the near future. This was announced by US President Donald Trump during a briefing in the Oval Office.

He confirmed that Vitkoff is going to Israel.

"And then he goes to Russia, believe it or not," Trump said.