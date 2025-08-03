US Ambassador to NATO: US weapons for Ukraine will bear fruit during Whitkopf's visit to Russia

Matthew Whittaker (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

The new scheme for supplying American weapons to Ukraine at Europe's expense will create conditions for negotiations with Russia. Results can be expected after the visit of the US President's special representative. Steve Whitcoff to Moscow on August 3. This is the opinion of...expressed U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in a comment on WHO 13 News.

"President Trump clearly wants this war to end. And so he believes that by providing American weapons, paid for by our NATO allies, it will create the right conditions [for negotiations]. And you will see with Ambassador Whitkopf in Moscow this weekend that this may bear some fruit," Whittaker said.

The US ambassador to NATO added that supplying American weapons to Ukraine through European allies "guarantees that these weapons will not run out."

"It's clear that the United States produces the most advanced weapons and armaments on the planet. Ukraine and its armed forces like having these weapons," he said.

At the same time, Whittaker reiterated that the war in Ukraine will not be resolved on the battlefield.

"Ultimately, this has to be resolved through negotiations, and there has to be peace. And so I hope that the sale of arms to our NATO allies will bring the Russians back to the negotiating table and actually help to achieve a ceasefire," he said.