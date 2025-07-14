Trump announces US-NATO arms deal with Ukraine

Washington will not pay for these weapons, but will only produce them, the US president clarified

Donald Trump and Mark Rutte (Photo: Yuri Gripas/EPA)

NATO and the United States have signed an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine at the expense of Europe. This was announced by US President Donald Trump during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office.

"And we made a deal today, and I'll ask Mark to talk about it, but we made a deal today where we will send them weapons and they will pay for them. The United States will not make any payments," Trump said.

The American president clarified that the United States would not pay for these weapons, but would only produce them. He also mentioned the NATO summit in The Hague, where the allies agreed to spend 5% of GDP on defense.

"It's more than a trillion dollars a year, so they have a lot of money. And they are rich nations," the US President emphasized.

Trump clarifies that the US will send weapons to NATO, and the Alliance will decide on the transfer to Ukraine.

Rutte added that "Europe has entered the game". According to him, it is logical that the United States does not want to pay for the assistance to Ukraine, but Germany, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada and the Netherlands want to participate in this.

"We will coordinate all NATO systems to understand what exactly Ukraine needs," the Alliance Secretary General said, adding that "this is great news for Kyiv".