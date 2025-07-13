Mark Rutte (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/ EPA)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is to meet with the US President By Donald Trump and a number of high-ranking American officials at the beginning of the lower one. About this... reports the alliance's press service.

Rutte will be in Washington on July 14 and 15, where he is scheduled to meet with Trump and the Secretary of State. Marco Rubio and the Minister of Defense By Pete Hegseth, as well as with Congress.

NATO did not disclose the purpose of Rutte's visit, but the trip will take place against the backdrop of... statements by the American president regarding the conclusion of an agreement with NATO on the supply of American weapons to Ukraine through the alliance.

In particular, as reported Rubio, US wants to discuss with NATO allies the possibility of transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Trump also announced a major statement on Russia for July 14th, following repeated remarks about his "disappointment" in the Russian dictator. To Vladimir Putin.