US has not yet told Ukraine what "new approach" Lavrov conveyed to Rubio – Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian diplomatic spokesperson says Kyiv will wait for contacts with Washington to discuss the issue

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine has not yet been informed of the "new approach" to peace talks that Kremlin diplomat Sergei Lavrov conveyed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in Malaysia. This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing.

"In order to give you my opinion, I would need to see this concept. As of now, neither I nor, as far as I know, anyone else in Ukraine has seen this concept," the official said.

He noted that if Washington presents such a concept, Kyiv will study it.

However, Tykhyi emphasized, the country now sees "not concepts, but specific Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and daily terror.".

The official added that Ukraine will wait for contacts with the United States to clarify the situation: "What did the Russians actually say there, what signals were delivered – and then we will plan our reactions accordingly.",

"But again, with the Russians, there is one principle that remains unchanged: we look not at statements that are mostly false, but at actions that show what Russia really wants," Tykhyi summarized.

The day before, Rubio said that at the meeting with Lavrov they discussed a "new and different approach" to peace talks. However, the US official did not provide any other details.

"I wouldn't characterize it as something that guarantees peace, but it's a concept that, you know, I'll take to President [Trump]," the secretary of state told

The official noted that he repeated to the Russian side the words of the US leader about "disappointment and frustration over the lack of progress in peace talks or in moving forward."