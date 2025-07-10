US warned Russia it could pass new sanctions law, decision up to Trump – Rubio

The secretary of State did not directly answer whether the time has come for new restrictions against Moscow

Marco Rubio (Photo: BONNIE CASH/EPA)

The United States has warned Russia that it may pass a new sanctions bill. The decision on the document will be up to president Donald Trump, who is disappointed that "more progress has not been made" in the negotiations. This was stated by secretary of State Marco Rubio after a meeting with Kremlin diplomat Sergei Lavrov in Malaysia, as reported by DRM News.

Journalist asks Rubio if the US is ready to impose stronger sanctions on Russia after Russia's most massive attacks on Ukraine in the last three days and meeting with Lavrov.

"The president said that this is an option that is available to him both within his existing authority and provided that the Senate and House of Representatives can pass a bill that would give him the ability to do that [impose new restrictions]," the secretary of state replied.

He said that the US administration is working with Congress on what the bill will look like.

The official noted that Trump "needs flexibility" on how and when these sanctions will be applied, as such a mechanism "gives him maximum leverage in any conversation and negotiations," and therefore the US president "talked about this [new bill] as a real option."

According to Rubio, the administration has been working directly with the Senate over the past week on what the document will look like, and at the same time, leaders in both chambers of Congress have said they are ready to start moving forward on the bill.

"We voiced this to the Russians a few weeks ago. We told them that there would come a time when something like this could happen. And we will continue to voice it, because it is a reality," the secretary of State said.

Asked if that moment has already arrived, Rubio said the decision is up to Trump.

"He is obviously disappointed that more progress has not been made," the secretary of State concluded.