Senator Graham expects the bill on tough sanctions against Russia to move forward

The bill has the support of at least 85 members of the US Senate out of 100

Lindsey Graham and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham He expects the bipartisan bill on new sanctions against Russia to advance in the Senate, including new tariffs for countries that economically support the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said this... wrote on the X network.

Groom said that "it's time to stop the bloodshed."

"I expect the Senate to advance bipartisan legislation on Russian sanctions that will allow for tariffs and sanctions against countries that support the war machine." Putin and they are not helping Ukraine," he said.

Graham said the bill already has 85 co-sponsors, and that number is growing.

"I greatly appreciate the president's efforts" Trumpaimed at stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, but this requires partners who are willing to do so. Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire and all requests for meetings, while Putin continues to ignore peace efforts. It is time to give the president more tools to end the war," Graham wrote.

The senator emphasized that the bill contains a clause allowing for presidential veto, so that Trump would have "maximum influence".