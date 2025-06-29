Trump supports the new sanctions bill, but will decide himself how to implement them – Graham

The bill will be passed after the July recess, and the US president will sign it, the senator claims

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that US President Donald Trump supports a bill imposing a 500% tariff on buyers of Russian resources. However, the US leader will make the final decision on imposing such sanctions independently, the American lawmaker said in an interview with ABC News.

"[According to this document] If you're buying products from Russia and you're not helping Ukraine, then there's a 500% tariff on your products coming into the United States. India and China buy 70% of Putin's oil. They keep his war machine going. My bill has 84 co-sponsors. It would allow the president to put tariffs on China and India and other countries to stop them from supporting Putin's war machine, to get him to the table," the politician said.

Graham noted that on June 28, during a golf game, Trump told him, "It's time to move your bill."

At the same time, the senator added, this document has a safety mechanism – the leader of the United States will decide whether to impose such sanctions.

"But we're going to give President Trump a tool in the toolbox he doesn't have today," the politician explained.

According to him, the bill will be passed after the July recess, and Trump will sign it.