Kellogg: New package of US sanctions against Russia is ready

The sanctions are mostly aimed at the petrochemical industry in Russia

The package of US sanctions against Russia has already been prepared and is "onerous". This was reported by US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg to Fox News.

He said he spoke with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham last weekend and believes sanctions are ready.

"They're called the Russia Sanctions Act of 2025, and I believe he's already prepared them and is ready to release them. And they are quite onerous," Kellogg said .

He noted that this could include a 500% duty rate on imports to the United States. According to the special representative, the Congress and the White House are ready to approve sanctions.

"Russia is an oil power. Most of its revenues come from the petrochemical industry. It is this industry that these sanctions are aimed at," Kellogg added .