Kellogg: New package of US sanctions against Russia is ready
The package of US sanctions against Russia has already been prepared and is "onerous". This was reported by US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg to Fox News.
He said he spoke with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham last weekend and believes sanctions are ready.
"They're called the Russia Sanctions Act of 2025, and I believe he's already prepared them and is ready to release them. And they are quite onerous," Kellogg said .
He noted that this could include a 500% duty rate on imports to the United States. According to the special representative, the Congress and the White House are ready to approve sanctions.
"Russia is an oil power. Most of its revenues come from the petrochemical industry. It is this industry that these sanctions are aimed at," Kellogg added .
- on April 27, after Trump threatened Putin with new sanctions, Graham recalled his bill on secondary duties for countries buying resources from Russia.
- On May 1, Graham said that the bill on new US sanctions against Russia was supported by more than 70 senators, and later their number increased to 81.
- On May 30, Graham said that next week the US Senate would start pushing a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
- On June 2, Zelenskyy said that US senators had begun to agree on a package of sanctions and this is a good sign.