Rubio: The US plans to convince NATO allies to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine.

The US wants to discuss with NATO allies the possibility of transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. This was announced said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a press conference.

According to Rubio, several European countries have Patriot systems, but "nobody wants to share."

"If Ukraine is truly a priority, as many European countries claim, then they should be ready to share the batteries they don't currently need. I hope we can convince some of our NATO partners to provide these Patriot batteries to Ukraine, because there are a number of countries that have them, but no one wants to part with them," the Secretary of State added.

The Secretary of State also clarified that Patriot batteries are currently in Europe, specifically in Spain and Germany. Furthermore, there are countries that have ordered these systems and will soon receive them.

"It would be wonderful if one of them voluntarily set aside this batch and sent it to Ukraine. Therefore, we are looking for creative ways to provide them with the defensive weapons they will need," Rubio added.