Trump says he will consider giving Patriot to Ukraine, but calls it "very expensive"

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine has requested the supply of American Patriot air defense systems. He said this during a conversation with journalists.

He said he would consider it, but said it was "very expensive.".

"They would like this. They asked for it. You know, it's a very rare phenomenon because a lot of systems have been sent to Ukraine. But they would like to. I know they have made a request. We have to look at it. It's very expensive. Very expensive system," Trump said .

He also added that it was a shame that the US has to spend so much money on a war that would never have happened if he had been president.

"You know, when you're talking about a system like this, very complex, with a huge amount of money, and they're doing it because they want to prevent death. They are taking a big hit. A very big hit. So, we are looking at it," the president said .

Trump also commented on the massive attack on Ukraine on July 9, when Russia launched more than 700 drones and 13 missiles.

"I try to let people know that I am not happy about what is happening. This is a war that should not have happened... It has to be stopped. Up to 7,000 people are dying every week on both sides," Trump said .