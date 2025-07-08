Trump said the US would send more weapons to Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to increase military aid to Ukraine. He made the statement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
According to Trump, it primarily concerns defensive weaponry.
"We will send more weapons. We have to do it. They must be able to defend themselves. They are being hit very hard right now. We will have to send more weapons. It's mostly defensive weapons, but the strikes are really very harsh. Too many people are dying in that massacre," he said.
Trump also mentioned his recent conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
"I'm disappointed, to be honest, that Putin didn't stop. I'm not at all satisfied with Putin."On July 2, it became known that the Pentagon had suspended the supply of some air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that US arsenals had become too small.The FT reported that some military aid was stopped en route to Ukraine. The decision itself was made in early June, but implemented on July 2.The Ministry of Defense reported that it is verifying information about the suspension of supplies of American weapons.On July 5, Reuters reported that following a phone call between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Zelensky and Trump, there was optimism about resuming the supply of missiles for Patriot systems.