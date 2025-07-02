US pauses supply of some air defense missiles and ammunition to Ukraine

The Pentagon has decided to suspend the transfer of certain types of weapons to Ukraine amid a review of its own stockpiles

Pete Hogsett (Photo: ERA / OLIVIER HOSLET)

The Pentagon has suspended shipments of some air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine over concerns that the US arsenal has become too small. This was reported by NBC News , Politico , Associated Press and other media, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The White House later actually confirmed this.

Two Pentagon officials and two congressional representatives told NBC that the order to suspend the shipment of missiles and ammunition came from the Secretary of Defense Pete Hagesse .

He ordered the delay weeks after ordering a review of U.S. munitions stockpiles, which have been depleted after years of military aid to Ukraine and nearly two years of military operations in the Middle East .

Ammunition and other weapons could be held until the assessment is complete, two Pentagon officials and two congressional representatives said, and if munitions are scarce or needed in other parts of the world, they could be held even longer.

The seized weapons include dozens of Patriot interceptors, thousands of 155mm high explosive howitzer shells, more than 100 Hellfire missiles (which Ukraine launches from F-16 fighter jets), more than 250 GMLRS precision-guided missile systems, and dozens of Stinger surface-to-air missiles, aIM air-to-air missiles and grenade launchers, according to two defense officials, two congressional representatives and two people familiar with the decision.

According to Politico's sources, the initial decision to suspend some of the aid promised during the administration of 46th President Joe Biden was made in early June, but it is only taking effect now as Ukraine fends off some of Russia's largest missile and drone attacks.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said: "This decision was made to put America's interests first after the Department of Defense's assessment of the military support and assistance our country provides to other countries around the world. The strength of the United States military remains undeniable - just ask Iran.".