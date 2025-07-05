Following the call between Zelenskyy and Trump, there is optimism regarding the supply of Patriot missiles – Reuters
Following the phone call between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, there is optimism about resuming the supply of missiles for Patriot systems, said a source familiar with the conversation, speaking to Reuters.
He reported that he is optimistic about the resumption of Patriot missile supplies after a "very good" conversation between the presidents. Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Europe would not be able to fully compensate for all US military support, especially interceptors for shooting down ballistic missiles for Patriot.
The Washington Post, citing unnamed U.S. officials, reports that some weapons will continue to be supplied to Ukraine. At the same time, Trump himself on the evening of July 3, the day before his conversation with Zelenskyy, accused former US President Joe Biden of allegedly depleting the country's arsenal by "giving away weapons."
"We have to make sure that we have enough [weapons] for ourselves," Trump said at the time.
Media reports indicate that U.S. officials have pointed to global supply chain issues with Patriot systems, leading to stockpiles lagging behind demand.
The WP adds that a Pentagon review has halted another shipment of weapons to Ukraine – AIM-7 missiles. These weapons were originally designed for aircraft launch, but the Ukrainians modified them for use in Buk air defense systems.
- On July 3, Trump spoke on the phone with Putin – the dictator stated that he would not give up his demands on Ukraine.
- Trump stated that he was dissatisfied and disappointed with the conversation with Putin, as no progress was made.
- On July 4th, the US President spoke with Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader reported that he had agreed with Trump to work on increasing the protection of Ukrainian airspace – a meeting between the two countries' teams has been scheduled.
- According to sources of Axios, during the call, the US president told his Ukrainian counterpart that the United States wants to help Ukraine with air defense in connection with the intensification of Russian attacks and promised to check the situation with the supply of weapons.