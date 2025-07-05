Following the call between Zelenskyy and Trump, there is optimism regarding the supply of Patriot missiles – Reuters

An agency source said the conversation between the presidents was "very good."

Patriot air defense system (Illustrative photo: NATO)

Following the phone call between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, there is optimism about resuming the supply of missiles for Patriot systems, said a source familiar with the conversation, speaking to Reuters.

He reported that he is optimistic about the resumption of Patriot missile supplies after a "very good" conversation between the presidents. Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Europe would not be able to fully compensate for all US military support, especially interceptors for shooting down ballistic missiles for Patriot.