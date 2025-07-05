Following the call between Zelenskyy and Trump, there is optimism regarding the supply of Patriot missiles – Reuters
Patriot air defense system (Illustrative photo: NATO)

Following the phone call between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, there is optimism about resuming the supply of missiles for Patriot systems, said a source familiar with the conversation, speaking to Reuters.

He reported that he is optimistic about the resumption of Patriot missile supplies after a "very good" conversation between the presidents. Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Europe would not be able to fully compensate for all US military support, especially interceptors for shooting down ballistic missiles for Patriot.

Read also
American weapons on pause: where the wind is blowing from and what China has to do with it

The Washington Post, citing unnamed U.S. officials, reports that some weapons will continue to be supplied to Ukraine. At the same time, Trump himself on the evening of July 3, the day before his conversation with Zelenskyy, accused former US President Joe Biden of allegedly depleting the country's arsenal by "giving away weapons."

"We have to make sure that we have enough [weapons] for ourselves," Trump said at the time.

Media reports indicate that U.S. officials have pointed to global supply chain issues with Patriot systems, leading to stockpiles lagging behind demand.

The WP adds that a Pentagon review has halted another shipment of weapons to Ukraine – AIM-7 missiles. These weapons were originally designed for aircraft launch, but the Ukrainians modified them for use in Buk air defense systems.

Read also
Shaheds will increase in number. How Russian drone strikes have changed and how Ukraine can stop them.
military aidVolodymyr ZelenskyyPatriotdonald trumpaim-7