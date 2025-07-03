Trump and Putin's call has ended – the dictator stated that he will not give up his demands on Ukraine

The Kremlin stated that the US President raised the issue of ending the hostilities as soon as possible

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during talks in Helsinki (Illustrative photo from 2018: EPA)

In a phone call with US President Donald Trump Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the aggressor country would not abandon its demands on Ukraine. This was reported by the tyrant's advisor, Yuri Ushakov.

In the Kremlin's version, the first topic of the call was the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Ushakov, Putin informed Trump about "the progress of the implementation of the Istanbul agreements". The only real result of the two meetings in the Turkish city was the large-scale exchange of prisoners and the remains of the dead.