Trump and Putin's call has ended – the dictator stated that he will not give up his demands on Ukraine
In a phone call with US President Donald Trump Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the aggressor country would not abandon its demands on Ukraine. This was reported by the tyrant's advisor, Yuri Ushakov.
In the Kremlin's version, the first topic of the call was the war between Russia and Ukraine.
According to Ushakov, Putin informed Trump about "the progress of the implementation of the Istanbul agreements". The only real result of the two meetings in the Turkish city was the large-scale exchange of prisoners and the remains of the dead.
The dictator also told the US president that Russia would not abandon its efforts to "eliminate all the causes of the existing confrontation." By this, the Russians mean the disarmament of Ukraine, renunciation of NATO membership, and the so-called denazification. Moscow's demands also include the recognition of Ukrainian territories illegally incorporated into the Russian Constitution as Russian territory.
Putin's advisor added that during the conversation, Trump raised the issue of ending the hostilities as soon as possible.
The dictator and the president did not discuss holding a personal meeting, but will continue communication and calls as needed, a Russian official said.
In addition, Putin and Trump discussed the situation in the Middle East and "a number of promising joint economic projects in energy and space exploration," Ushakov said.
The American president has not yet commented on this conversation.
During the last call, the first topic of discussion was the conflict between Israel and Iran.
- During his conversation with French President Macron, Putin also reiterated Russia's old demands for "eliminating the root causes" of the war and "territorial realities." Bloomberg sources reported that during the call, Putin rejected a ceasefire.
- President Zelenskyy announced that he would have a phone conversation with Trump in the coming days regarding the suspension of American aid.