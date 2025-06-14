Trump and Putin had a new phone conversation

The first topic was the Middle East, but the dictator and the president also discussed Russia's war against Ukraine

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during talks in Helsinki (Illustrative photo from 2018: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a new conversation with US President Donald Trump, Russian propagandists reported, citing the tyrant's foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov.

According to him, the conversation between Putin and Trump lasted 50 minutes. The first topic mentioned in the report is the confrontation between Israel and Iran, but the Russian-Ukrainian war was also discussed.

Read also Imitation instead of negotiations – what another meeting in Istanbul brought

In particular, during the call, the dictator informed the US president about the "implementation of the Istanbul agreements" reached on June 2. The only real result of this meeting was an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead, which began on June 9, after Russian provocations and informational interventions from Moscow, and continues to this day.

In a new conversation, Putin told Trump that Russia was supposedly "ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine." The dictator's aide noted that Moscow was ready to continue negotiations "as agreed, after June 22," and Trump, in turn, "took note of this information."

Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday and American Flag Day. Earlier, on June 12, Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the people of the aggressor country on Russia Day, which caused criticism in Ukraine, in particular from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia and the United States also discussed the new conflict between Israel and Iran – Trump and Putin "did not rule out" a return to negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program. Ushakov claims that Trump assessed the situation in the Middle East as "alarming."

Meanwhile, the US president has not yet commented on this conversation.