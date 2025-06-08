Budanov: The exchange of bodies of the deceased is scheduled for next week

Ukraine faces information pressure and attempts by the occupiers to single-handedly dictate the terms of the exchange process, noted the head of the HUR

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

The exchange of bodies of the fallen servicemen, which Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed on in Istanbul, is scheduled for next week. This was announced on June 8 by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), head of the Coordination Headquarters, Kyrylo Budanov.

"The start of repatriation measures based on the results of the talks in Istanbul [June 2] is scheduled for next week, which the authorized persons were informed about on Tuesday [June 3]. Everything is moving according to plan, despite the enemy's dirty information game," the official said.

Read also Imitation instead of negotiations – what another meeting in Istanbul brought

Budanov emphasized that Ukraine is facing information pressure and attempts by the occupiers to single-handedly dictate the terms of the exchange process.

According to the head of the HUR, Kyiv is carefully adhering to the Istanbul agreements: "Who, when, and how to change should not be someone's sole decision. Careful preparation is ongoing. Pressure and manipulation are unacceptable here."

"The attempts of some Russian propagandists to speculate on human misery, in which they themselves are involved, sound particularly cynical. Especially on the great holiday of the Trinity, which we celebrate today," the head of intelligence emphasized.

He added that the Coordination Headquarters continues to work on organizing the exchange in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul.