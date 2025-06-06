The Russians are lying about the alleged start of the "6,000 for 6,000" body exchange. The Coordination Headquarters responded

Any unilateral statements by the Russians on such a sensitive topic are another manipulation, the Coordination Headquarters said.

Exchange (Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab)

Vladimir Rogov, the head of the Public Chamber of Russia commission, said on June 6 that the Kremlin had allegedly transferred 503 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine in exchange for 42 bodies of its own soldiers. However, this information is not true, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in Ukraine said .

Rogov also stated that Ukraine allegedly refused to accept the bodies of 503 dead soldiers, which were "delivered to Belarus."

Read also Imitation instead of negotiations – what another meeting in Istanbul brought

Instead, the Coordination Headquarters reported that preparations are currently underway for the exchange of seriously ill, seriously wounded, and young people, and the return of the bodies of fallen defenders.

They also emphasized that any unilateral statements by the Russian side on such a sensitive topic are another manipulation.

"The Coordination Headquarters emphasizes that it is ready to conduct both repatriation measures and exchanges of prisoners of war, in particular, an exchange of "all for all," the headquarters said.