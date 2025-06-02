Negotiations in Istanbul have ended – a new exchange of prisoners of war is being prepared
Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul have concluded – a new exchange of prisoners of war is being prepared, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at a press conference in Vilnius. The new meeting lasted a little over an hour.
"The negotiations in Istanbul have just ended, and I am waiting for a full report from Minister Umerov. They exchanged documents through the Turkish side (These are memoranda with the parties' positions on a peace settlement. – Ed.), and we are preparing a new exchange of prisoners of war," the head of state said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote about the start of a new meeting at 2:44 p.m. Russian propagandists began reporting about the end of the meeting at 3:58 p.m.
The new meeting was somewhat shorter than the previous one, lasting about 1 hour and 15 minutes. The previous talks on May 16 lasted about an hour and a half.
- Head of the OP Yermak reported that during the meeting in Istanbul , Ukraine handed over to Russia a list of illegally deported Ukrainian children who need to be returned.
- On the eve of the meeting, Suspilne published a draft Ukrainian memorandum with a vision of the conditions for a ceasefire and further peace settlement.