Negotiations in Istanbul have ended – a new exchange of prisoners of war is being prepared

Meeting in Istanbul on June 2 (Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry)

Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul have concluded – a new exchange of prisoners of war is being prepared, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at a press conference in Vilnius. The new meeting lasted a little over an hour.

"The negotiations in Istanbul have just ended, and I am waiting for a full report from Minister Umerov. They exchanged documents through the Turkish side (These are memoranda with the parties' positions on a peace settlement. – Ed.), and we are preparing a new exchange of prisoners of war," the head of state said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote about the start of a new meeting at 2:44 p.m. Russian propagandists began reporting about the end of the meeting at 3:58 p.m.

The new meeting was somewhat shorter than the previous one, lasting about 1 hour and 15 minutes. The previous talks on May 16 lasted about an hour and a half.