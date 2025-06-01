The full text of the memorandum with which Ukraine will go to negotiations in Istanbul has appeared – Suspilne

Ukraine is not abandoning NATO, sanctions against Russia may be gradually lifted, the front line is the starting point for talks, and other points

Head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov (Illustrative photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

The memorandum, with which the Ukrainian delegation will travel to Istanbul on June 2, contains provisions on a ceasefire, security guarantees, and the need for a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin . This is stated in the full text of the document, published by Suspilne.

Below is the text of the memorandum published by the Ukrainian public broadcaster:

Key principles of the agreement and the negotiation process

→ A complete and unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land and at sea as a necessary prerequisite for peace negotiations.

→ Confidence-building measures – resolution of humanitarian issues: unconditional return of all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children. Exchange of all prisoners on an "all for all" basis. Release by Russia of all civilian hostages.

→ Non-recurrence of aggression : The goal of the negotiations is to restore a permanent basis for lasting peace and security and to ensure that aggression does not recur.

→ Security guarantees and involvement of the international community: Ukraine must receive reliable security guarantees. The parties will invite the international community to participate in the negotiations and provide guarantees to ensure the implementation of the agreements.

→ Sovereignty: Ukraine does not undertake obligations to be neutral. The state can choose to be part of the Euro-Atlantic community and move towards EU membership. Kyiv’s membership in NATO depends on consensus within the Alliance. No restrictions can be placed on the size, deployment, or other parameters of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as on the deployment of troops of foreign friendly states on the territory of Ukraine.

→ Territorial issues: territorial gains made by the Russian Federation since February 2014 are not recognized by the international community. The contact line is the starting point for negotiations. Territorial issues are discussed only after a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

→ Sanctions: Some restrictions may be lifted on Russia, but in stages and only gradually, with a mechanism for reimposing sanctions if necessary. Frozen Russian sovereign assets are used to rebuild Ukraine or remain frozen until reparations are paid.

→ Agreement implementation: a clear, balanced and achievable "roadmap" for implementing and enforcing agreements.

Read also What are the consequences and prospects of the Istanbul negotiations and what is their paradox?

The next step is to agree on a ceasefire and the agenda for the leaders' meeting.

→ after the meeting in Istanbul, the parties will continue negotiations, which will focus on a complete and unconditional ceasefire: its conditions and monitoring;

→ confidence-building measures;

→ preparing and agreeing on the agenda for future leaders' talks on key issues;

→ negotiations will be held with the participation of the USA and Europe.

Cease-fire

→ a complete and unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land and at sea for at least 30 days (with the possibility of extension every 30 days) as a necessary prerequisite for peace negotiations;

→ monitoring of the ceasefire, led by the US and supported by third countries.

Confidence-building measures

→ after the successful exchange of prisoners of war as a result of the negotiations in Istanbul, the parties continue the process of exchanging all prisoners of war (the principle of "all for all").

→ an agreement on the unconditional return by the Russian Federation of all deported and displaced Ukrainian children, as well as the release of all civilian prisoners. These measures should apply to all categories of persons listed, starting from February 2014.

Leaders' meeting

The leaders of Ukraine and Russia will meet to agree on key aspects of a final peace settlement.

Key issues of the peace agreement that must be agreed upon by the leaders:

→ permanent and complete cessation of hostilities: conditions, monitoring, sanctions for violations;

→ guarantees of security and non-repetition of aggression;

→ territorial issues;

→ economy, compensation, restoration of Ukraine;

→ sanctions for violating the peace agreement;

→ procedure for concluding a final peace agreement.