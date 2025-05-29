Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his assistant Vladimir Medinsky (Illustrative photo from 2018: EPA)

Russia has left the composition of its delegation for possible new talks with Ukraine in Istanbul unchanged, Kremlin diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on Russian propaganda television.

"[There will be] the same Russian delegation, let's assume that," said an official from the aggressor country.

Therefore, the composition of the Russian delegation at the possible negotiations on June 2 remains as follows:

→ assistant to the dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the delegation;

→ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mykhailo Galuzin;

→ Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Igor Kostyukov;

→ Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Fomin.

These officials will be accompanied by so-called experts, in particular, the first deputy head of the information department of the Russian General Staff, Alexei Zorin, and the deputy head of the "president's" department for humanitarian policy, Kateryna Podobreevskaya.

The Ukrainian side consistently emphasized the low rank of this delegation and the fact that it did not have a mandate to negotiate a ceasefire.