Trump team briefed on Russia's unrealistic demands in Istanbul

President Zelensky noted that Ukraine consistently supports all the United States' proposals and is engaged in a constructive dialogue to achieve peace.

Meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United States in Rome (Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the unrealistic conditions for establishing a ceasefire that Russia put forward during the talks in Istanbul. The Office of the President of Ukraine reports on the course of the meeting in Rome.

"The president informed about the negotiations in Istanbul and the unrealistic conditions put forward by Russia for establishing a lasting ceasefire. The low level of the Russian delegation indicated that it had no authority to make any decisions," the publication says.

Zelenskyy also told his American partners about how Moscow was violating the ceasefire it had proposed. The president stressed that such behavior suggests that "Moscow has no intention of ending the war, and that is why pressure is needed to force Russia to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire."

At the same time, the President emphasized that Ukraine consistently supports all the United States' proposals and is conducting a constructive dialogue to achieve a just and lasting peace.

During the meeting, the politicians discussed in detail the position of each side and further steps that could change the situation – including "strong sanctions" against the Russian Federation.

In addition, Zelenskyy told Vance and Rubio about the current situation on the front.

During the same meeting, the President of Ukraine said that he had sent his American counterpart Donald Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation between the two countries.