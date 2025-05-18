Trump team briefed on Russia's unrealistic demands in Istanbul
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the unrealistic conditions for establishing a ceasefire that Russia put forward during the talks in Istanbul. The Office of the President of Ukraine reports on the course of the meeting in Rome.
"The president informed about the negotiations in Istanbul and the unrealistic conditions put forward by Russia for establishing a lasting ceasefire. The low level of the Russian delegation indicated that it had no authority to make any decisions," the publication says.
Zelenskyy also told his American partners about how Moscow was violating the ceasefire it had proposed. The president stressed that such behavior suggests that "Moscow has no intention of ending the war, and that is why pressure is needed to force Russia to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire."
At the same time, the President emphasized that Ukraine consistently supports all the United States' proposals and is conducting a constructive dialogue to achieve a just and lasting peace.
During the meeting, the politicians discussed in detail the position of each side and further steps that could change the situation – including "strong sanctions" against the Russian Federation.
In addition, Zelenskyy told Vance and Rubio about the current situation on the front.
During the same meeting, the President of Ukraine said that he had sent his American counterpart Donald Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation between the two countries.
On May 16, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi reported that the Russian delegation had said things unacceptable to Ukraine during the negotiations. However, he did not specify what exactly the occupiers had said.
Western media, citing Ukrainian diplomatic sources, reported on another unrealistic demand from the Russian Federation: in particular, Moscow wanted Ukraine to withdraw its troops from its own territories.
- On May 17, Trump said he hoped to establish a ceasefire on May 19 and announced phone calls with dictator Putin, President Zelensky, and NATO partners.