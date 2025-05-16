Istanbul talks 'did not lead to significant progress' beyond prisoner exchange – Axios

Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine in Istanbul (Photo: Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs / EPA)

The meeting between the delegations of Kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul lasted a little more than an hour and "didn't produce significant progress," other than the exchange of prisoners, the American news resource Axios said, citing an anonymous Ukrainian diplomatic source.

According to the interlocutor, Russian representatives demanded that in exchange for a ceasefire, the Ukrainian army withdraw troops "from several areas inside Ukraine."

"Russian demands are detached from reality and go far beyond anything that was previously discussed," the source noted.

Earlier, Sky News' interlocutor from Ukrainian diplomatic circles reported on Moscow's maximalist demands. According to him, some of these points contain Russian whims regarding "the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its [Ukrainian] territory to implement a ceasefire." This was not officially reported.

UPDATED. Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi confirmed that during the meeting, the Russians voiced things that were unacceptable for Ukraine. At the same time, the official noted that "the Ukrainian delegation did a great job, calmly."