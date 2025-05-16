Istanbul results: Discussed the 1000-for-1000 exchange and a potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

Umerov promises to "soon announce" details of further talks. Medinsky says Kyiv and Moscow will prepare their own visions for a ceasefire

Rustem Umyerov (Illustrative photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

At talks in Istanbul on May 16, Ukraine and Russia discussed the issue of a ceasefire and a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange, as well as a potential meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, following the meeting, and his press release is published by Suspilne.

"The purpose of our negotiations was to discuss a ceasefire, then an exchange of prisoners. And we are also potentially preparing a meeting at the level of leaders of the countries. We talked about an exchange of 1,000 for 1,000. We are also working on other modalities (Aspects. – Ed.) of this exchange," said Umerov.

Regarding further actions, the minister noted that Ukraine, first of all, needs to engage in a prisoner exchange, after which the public will be informed about the next steps in the negotiations.

The official also promised to "soon announce" what the agenda of the next negotiations will be, whether they will continue in the same mode and whether new additional topics will be introduced.

What does Russia say?

The head of the Russian delegation, advisor to the dictator, Vladimir Medinsky, named three results of the Istanbul meeting:

→ in the "coming days" Kyiv and Moscow will exchange prisoners in a 1000 for 1000 format;

→ the Ukrainian side "invited" direct negotiations between Zelenskyy and Putin, the aggressor country "took note of this request";

→ Ukraine and Russia will "present their vision" of a possible ceasefire, "will prescribe it in detail."

"After such a vision is presented, we consider it appropriate – this was also discussed – to continue our negotiations," the Russian official concluded.

Overall, Medinsky claims, Moscow is satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations and is ready to continue contact.