Washington will provide Kyiv with additional details on the new air defense system, Budanov's deputy says

Patriot launchers (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

It is realistic for Ukraine to receive 17 launchers for Patriot air defense systems under a new agreement between the United States and NATO. This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), Major General Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with to the British newspaper The Guardian.

On July 14, US president Donald Trump said that Ukraine could receive up to 17 Patriot air defense systems, some of which would arrive in the country within a few days. According to the intelligence officer, the US president could have been referring to interceptor missiles, launchers, or entire batteries consisting of missiles, radars, and control systems, which cost more than a billion dollars.

"17 is a huge number if we are talking about batteries. If it’s launchers, that’s possible," said a senior HUR official.

The export price of one Patriot battery is about $2.5 billion. One missile for the system costs $6-10 million.

Each Patriot system comes with six launchers. Germany has agreed to provide two systems, and the Netherlands will provide the third, Skibitsky said.

"That would be 18 launchers for three batteries, which is close to 17. The US administration and the Pentagon will give us further details," the major general added.