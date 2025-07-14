Ukraine could receive up to 17 Patriot batteries.

Some complexes will arrive in the coming days.

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine could receive up to 17 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems as part of an agreement to supply weapons to Ukraine through NATO. This was reported... stated / declared / said US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump confirmed that the agreement to supply military aid to Ukraine includes complete Patriot systems.

"17 Patriots are being prepared for deployment, a large number of them will be on the battlefield," Trump said.

The US President added that this could be done "very quickly".

He later said that some of the complexes would arrive within a few days.

Earlier at the meeting, Trump reported / announced / notified / informed / saidthat NATO and the United States have reached an agreement on the supply of weapons to Ukraine at the expense of Europe. He clarified that the US will send weapons to NATO, and the Alliance will decide on their transfer to Ukraine.