Without US intelligence, Ukraine will be able to learn about Russian ballistics activity – HUR

The lack of American information will complicate the process, but the ability to detect the activity of the occupiers will remain, the intelligence service said

"Iskander-M" (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

If the United States stops sharing intelligence with Ukraine, Kyiv will be able to receive information about the activity of Russian ballistic missile launchers. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) in response to a request from LIGA.net.

LIGA.net asked whether Ukraine would still have the means (its own and from other partners) to detect the activity of intermediate-range ballistic missile launchers (which include Oreshnik), as well as Iskander-M and similar systems, if Washington stops sharing intelligence.

"The cessation of intelligence sharing between Ukraine and the United States will make it somewhat more difficult to detect the activity of Russian launchers. However, the possibility of obtaining this information will remain," the HUR said.

The United States suspended intelligence sharing and military assistance to Ukraine for about a week in early March. CNN sources claimed that the United States continued to provide the information Ukraine needed to defend itself.

The pause was lifted after Kyiv and Washington held talks in Jeddah: during them, Ukraine agreed to the American proposal for an unconditional ceasefire, which Russia still refuses to accept.

At the end of March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had agreed with its European partners to expand access to their intelligence data.

During the suspension of US aid in early July, no pause in intelligence was reported.