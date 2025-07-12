There was only one launch of Oreshnik in Ukraine – HUR

There is no evidence of new attempts to launch and further trainings and tests of this missile after November 2024, military intelligence said

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

There is no confirmed evidence that Russia attempted to attack Ukraine with an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile after the November 2024 attack on the Dnipro River. This was stated by the head of one of the military intelligence directorates, Andriy Yusov, in response to a request from LIGA.net.

"There is no confirmed information about other attempts [after November 21, 2024] by the enemy to use the Oreshnik multiple-launcher on the territory of Ukraine," he said.

There is also no confirmed data on further exercises and tests of these weapons, Yusov noted.

The HUR officer also explained that the occupiers used the Oreshnik to strike at the Dnipro River to put pressure on Ukraine and its partners.

The repeated use of such weapons in Ukraine will depend on the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the intelligence representative said.

He confirmed that the Oreshnik is an experimental version of the intercontinental ballistic missile RS-26 Rubezh and was not mass-produced. As for other characteristics, Yusov cited the following data: range up to 5,500 kilometers (the occupiers claimed 6,000 km), speed – more than 5 strokes or 6,000 km/h (the HUR previously reported that the speed was 11 strokes – more than 13,400 km/h on the final section of the trajectory).