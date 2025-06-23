Most of those involved in "Oreshnik" are not yet under sanctions – Zelenskyy

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: JASON ALDEN / EPA)

Most Russian enterprises involved in the production of Russian Oreshnik missiles are still not under sanctions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said before a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Currently, most of the companies involved in the production of Oreshnik are not under sanctions. We will fix this. Interaction with Russian arms manufacturers is a crime against peace. This is exactly how it should be interpreted. Thank you to everyone who helps reduce Russia's defense potential," the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will provide partners with a list of Russian enterprises involved in the production of "Oreshnik" and other means that the occupiers use for terror.

"All companies and individuals involved in this should be blocked at least in key jurisdictions around the world," the president noted.

In addition to sanctions policy, Zelenskyy and Starmer talked about how to achieve "maximum political and diplomatic coordination," and also considered the development of joint defense projects and weapons production.