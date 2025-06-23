Zelenskyy met with British King Charles III – photo

This is the president's second meeting with the British monarch in 2025.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Charles III (Photo: OP)

During his visit to the United Kingdom on June 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Charles III of the United Kingdom, the Office of the President reported .

During the audience, the head of state thanked the monarch, the royal family, and all British people for their support for the Ukrainian people in the face of full-scale Russian aggression.

Photo: OP

Information about Zelensky's meeting with the monarch was confirmed on the royal family's account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

"Today, King Charles III welcomed Ukrainian President Zelensky to a luncheon at Windsor Castle," the statement said.

🇬🇧 🇺🇦 Today, King Charles III welcomed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a luncheon at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/sBZ18OgR56 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 23, 2025