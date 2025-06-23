Zelenskyy met with British King Charles III – photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Charles III (Photo: OP)

During his visit to the United Kingdom on June 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Charles III of the United Kingdom, the Office of the President reported .

During the audience, the head of state thanked the monarch, the royal family, and all British people for their support for the Ukrainian people in the face of full-scale Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy met with British King Charles III – photo
Photo: OP

Information about Zelensky's meeting with the monarch was confirmed on the royal family's account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

"Today, King Charles III welcomed Ukrainian President Zelensky to a luncheon at Windsor Castle," the statement said.

  • On March 2, 2025, Zelenskyy already met with British monarch Charles III.
  • Before that, the president had an audience with the king during a visit to Britain in July 2024.